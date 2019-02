YOUTH ART AWARDS TO BE PRESENTED AT SIOUX CITY ART CENTER

March is Youth Art Month, but the Sioux City Art Center is already featuring its 30th Annual Juried Youth Art Month Exhibition.

Curator Todd Behrens says students from several area high schools have submitted entries this year:

An opening reception will take place this Sunday, February 17 from 1:30 to 3p.m. at the Art Center with an awards presentation at 2 p.m.