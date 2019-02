WESTSIDE TRAFFIC STOP ENDS WITH TWO PEOPLE IN CUSTODY

THREE PEOPLE WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY FOLLOWING A TRAFFIC STOP ON SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

A SIOUX CITY OFFICER INITIATED A TRAFFIC STOP AT 6TH AND CASSELMAN AROUND 2:15PM.

POLICE SAY THE VEHICLE PULLED INTO A DRIVEWAY AND A MALE SUSPECT REFUSED TO COOPERATE WITH THE OFFICER.

THAT SUSPECT, 49-YEAR-OLD SHAWN DENNEY OF SIOUX CITY, WAS APPREHENDED BY THE OFFICER WITH HELP FROM A POLICE K-9.

DENNEY WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL AFTER BEING BITTEN BY THE K-9 OFFICER DURING THE ARREST.

HE IS CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA AND INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL ACTS.

A FEMALE OCCUPANT OF THE VEHICLE, 24-YEAR-OLD MARIA MILDA OF YANKTON, WAS ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA AND FOR AN OUTSTANDING WARRANT.

THE DRIVER, 20-YEAR-OLD MEGAN PETERS OF SGT. BLUFF, WAS CITED FOR HAVING AN OBSTRUCTED WINDSHIELD.

Updated 5:28pm 2/15/19

photo courtesy KMEG

