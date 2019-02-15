Gustafson Named to Lisa Leslie Award Top-10

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa senior Megan Gustafson has been named one of 10 candidates for the 2019 Lisa Leslie Award. The award recognizes the nation’s top center.

Gustafson currently ranks in the top-four nationally in eight statistical categories. She leads the NCAA in points per game (27.3), total points (682), field goals made (285), and double-doubles (23), ranks second in field goal percentage (70.9) and defensive rebounds per game (10), third in total rebounds (324), and fourth in rebounds per game (13.0).

In Thursday’s win over Illinois, Gustafson notched her 78th career double-double, besting the Big Ten record of 77 previously held by Jantel Lavender (2007-11). The Port Wing, Wisconsin, native has been honored by the Big Ten Conference every week this season, including 11 Player of the Week awards and three Honor Roll mentions.

A national committee comprising top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates in October, which has now been narrowed to just 10. In March, five finalists will be presented to Ms. Leslie and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. Fans will also have the opportunity to vote for their favorite finalist at www.hoophallawards.com.

The winner of the 2019 Lisa Leslie Center Award will be reveals on ESPN during the 2019 Women’s Final Four in Tampa, Florida.

Gustafson and the No. 14/13 Hawkeyes return to action Sunday, hosting No. 7/8 Maryland at 12 p.m. (CT). Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for youth, and free for UI students. They can be purchased at hawkeyesports.com.

2019 Lisa Leslie Award Candidates