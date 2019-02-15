DOWNTOWN GRANT PROGRAM BRINGS BRIGHTER LOOK TO BUSINESSES

Several downtown businesses in Sioux City new exterior looks thanks to a grant program with Downtown Partners.

Spokesperson Ragen Cote says the Storefronts & Start-Ups program has helped fund new signage and other amenities for six downtown businesses:

Midtown Furniture and Park Avenue Tattoo have new signage through the program.

Cote says there are still funds available to help other downtown businesses:

Rules and guidelines are online at www.downtownsiouxcity.com or you may call the Downtown Partners office.