DOWNTOWN GRANT PROGRAM BRINGS BRIGHTER LOOK TO BUSINESSES

Several downtown businesses in Sioux City new exterior looks thanks to a grant program with Downtown Partners.
Spokesperson Ragen Cote says the Storefronts & Start-Ups program has helped fund new signage and other amenities for six downtown businesses:
Midtown Furniture and Park Avenue Tattoo have new signage through the program.
Cote says there are still funds available to help other downtown businesses:
Rules and guidelines are online at www.downtownsiouxcity.com or you may call the Downtown Partners office.