DANIELSON RESIGNS FROM IOWA SENATE

Democratic state senator Jeff Danielson, of Cedar Falls has resigned his Iowa Senate position and his job as a Cedar Falls firefighter.

Danielson cited the Cedar Falls public safety officer program as his reason for both resignations.

Firefighters have been wrangling with the city over the use of Cedar Falls police officers being cross-trained to also work as Cedar Falls firefighters.

The Democrat was in his fourth Senate term and has been vice president of the Cedar Falls firefighters union.

A special election must be held to fill his District 30 seat, which covers Cedar Falls, Hudson and parts of Waterloo in Black Hawk County.

File photo