ART CENTER DEDICATES SCULPTURE PARK

A new sculpture park has been dedicated on the space between Pierce Street and the new Gilchrist Learning Center next to the Sioux City Art Center.

Sculpt Park consists of three sculptures on long-term loan to the Art Center from Sculpt Siouxland, a non-profit group whose mission is to bring public art to downtown Sioux City.

Joe Knoepfler is the president of Sculpt Siouxland:

The park is also made possible with support from a $10,000 grant for lighting the sculptures from Missouri River Historical Development.

Sculpt Park also encompasses the John Henry sculpture titled Sioux City, which is popularly known as the French Fries.

That work will be repainted in blue from its current yellow color later this year.