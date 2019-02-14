FUNDRAISING EFFORT STARTS FOR HARTLEY COMMUNITY CENTER

A fundraising effort is starting to help repair the flood damaged community center in Hartley, Iowa.

The Native Fund, an Iowa nonprofit founded by two Iowa natives, actor Ashton Kutcher, and former NFL and Iowa Hawkeye Tight End Dallas Clark has issued a challenge to raise $26,500 to repair the flood damage sustained last summer at the Community Center.

The Native Fund will make a dollar-for-dollar matching contribution, which will allow for a complete renovation of the Community Center’s badly flood-damaged flooring.

To date, the O’Brien County Community Foundation has committed $10,000 from their endowment toward the Hartley Center project.

A murder mystery fundraising event will be held on March 30th in Hartley to raise additional funds.

The Hartley Community Foundation and O’Brien County Community Foundation are both affiliates of the Siouxland Community Foundation.

Accordingly, The Siouxland Community Foundation has established a temporary fund to track local contributions.

If you wish to donate, please mail a check with “The Native Fund Matching Project” in the memo line to the Siouxland Community Foundation at:

The Native Fund Matching Project

c/o Siouxland Community Foundation

505 5th Street, Suite 412

Sioux City, IA 51101