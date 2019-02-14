DURHAM SAYS LAWSUIT SETTLEMENT WONT AFFECT IFA HOUSING PROGRAMS

The director of the Iowa Finance Authority says $4.1 million the organization is spending to settle a sexual harassment dispute will not reduce funds for rural Iowa housing programs.

The IFA provides grants and loans for community housing programs and those that serve veterans, the homeless and low-income people.

Director Debi Durham told a legislative committee Thursday the money comes from interest earned over 40 years on a revolving loan fund.

In response to a question, Durham guaranteed the payout won’t reduce money for housing projects.

The agency last week agreed to spend the money to settle complaints filed by former IFA employees, who claimed former director Dave Jamison sexually harassed them.

AP