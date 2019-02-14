AIR MUSEUM IMPROVEMENTS MAY LEAD TO VINTAGE PLANE SHOW IN AUGUST

The Mid America Museum of Aviation and Transportation has completed some improvements thanks to a pair of grants from the Gilchrist Foundation.

Museum Director Larry Finley says the nearly $103,000 in funding helped with two projects:

OC……..that was there. :19

The second project involved replacing the lighting inside the air museum, which Finley says reduced their utility bill costs by 50 per cent.

He says next is a joint project with the city to resurface the taxiway for plane access from Sioux Gateway Airport to the Museum:

OC………tow everything. :14

Fundraisers for that will begin in April and Finley says that will lead to a special event being planned for the first week of August:

OC………will be here. :16

The Mid America Museum of Aviation and Transportation is located at 2600 Expedition Drive just off Harbor Drive at the north end of the Sioux City Airport.