RAYFORD NAMED NEW LOCAL NAACP PRESIDENT

The Sioux City Chapter of the NAACP has a new local president.

The civil rights association, recently named Ike Rayford as the chapter’s President, taking over from Flora Lee.

Rayford has been a member of the Sioux City chapter for a number of years and most recently served as Vice President under Lee.

He holds a degree in Business Administration and Mass Communication from Briar Cliff University and is a Past District Governor for Toastmasters International.

Other local NAACP officers elected for a two year term are Treyla Lee as Vice President, Sandra Mitchell as Secretary, and Angel Wallace as Treasurer.