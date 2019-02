ONE INJURED AS CAR CAREENS OFF I-29 DOWN EMBANKMENT

ONE PERSON WAS INJURED AFTER THE CAR SHE WAS DRIVING APPARENTLY WENT OUT OF CONTROL OFF THE ROADWAY AND DOWN AN EMBANKMENT NEAR THE MISSOURI RIVER WEDNESDAY DURING THE NOON HOUR.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE FEMALE DRIVER WAS SOUTHBOUND ON INTERSTATE 29 IN RIVERSIDE WHEN HER CAR LEFT THE ROADWAY, WENT DOWN THE HILL AND STOPPED ON A WALKING TRAIL NEAR THE RIVER.

THE UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN WAS TAKEN TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL WITH UNSPECIFIED INJURIES.

PHOTOS COURTESY KMEG