NO INJURIES AS TRAIN STRIKES SCHOOL BUS NEAR SALIX

No one was injured Wednesday morning when a school bus was struck by a train at a rural Woodbury County crossing.

Major Todd Wieck of the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department says the accident happened just after 7:30am:

The bus was struck near the rear end and was spun around approximately 180 degrees.

The Iowa State Patrol is conducting the crash investigation.

Photo by Woodbury County Sheriff’s Dept.