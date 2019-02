LAW ENFORCEMENT PERSONNEL TRAIN ON STOPPING IMPAIRED DRIVERS

TWO DOZEN AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT PERSONNEL ARE IN SIOUX CITY THIS WEEK TAKING PART IN ADVANCED ROADSIDE IMPAIRED DRIVING ENFORCEMENT TRAINING.

TODD OLMSTEAD OF THE IOWA GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY BUREAU IS CONDUCTING THE TWO DAYS OF “A-RIDE” TRAINING SESSIONS:

THERE’S AN ALCOHOL IMPAIRMENT TRAINING WORKSHOP AS PART OF THE 16 HOURS OF TRAINING:

OLMSTEAD SAYS DRUG IMPAIRED DRIVERS ARE NOW SEEN NEARLY AS FREQUENTLY AS ALCOHOL IMPAIRED PEOPLE BEHIND THE WHEEL:

THE TRAINING IS TAKING PLACE AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT PRAIRIE HILLS CENTER THROUGH THURSDAY.