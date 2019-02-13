IOWA LEGISLATURE PASSES EDUCATION SPENDING BILLS

Republicans and three Democrats in the state legislature have approved a plan to boost per pupil state spending for Iowa’s public K-through-12 schools by a total of 79 million dollars.

House Republicans voted to endorse that level of spending Monday evening. Representative Cecil Dolecheck is a Republican from Mount Ayr.

Senate Republicans, along with three Democrats, approved the roughly two percent increase in general state aid to schools today (Wednesday).

Senator Jackie Smith of Sioux City says state support of public schools hasn’t kept up with inflation.

A separate bill related to state education spending passed the House and Senate with bipartisan support this week as well.

It extends extra state money to schools dealing with big transportation budgets, plus about 170 districts will get about five dollars more per pupil.

That’s meant to deal with a problem in Iowa’s school funding formula that has meant some districts have been getting less in per pupil funding than others.

