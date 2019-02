WOODBURY SUPERVISORS SUPPORT INCREASE IN SHERIFF’S STAFF

WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS HAVE APPROVED A STAFF INCREASE FOR THE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT FOR THE NEXT FISCAL YEAR.

SHERIFF DAVE DREW SAYS A DEPUTY AND A JAILER WILL BE ADDED:

THE SHERIFF HAS BEEN ASKING FOR STAFF INCREASES THE LAST SEVERAL YEARS, CITING SCENARIOS WHERE DEPUTIES AND JAILERS HAVE BEEN AT RISK BECAUSE OF A LACK OF PERSONNEL:

THE POSITIONS WILL BE PAID FOR THROUGH THE RURAL BASIC TAX FUND AND INMATE ROOM AND BOARD:

THE SUPERVISORS APPROVED THE SHERIFF’S REQUEST BY A 4-1 VOTE WITH CHAIRMAN KEITH RADIG VOTING NO.

