LE MARS BANK ROBBERY CASE MOVED TO FEDERAL COURT

Federal charges have been filed against two Sioux City residents accused of robbing a Le Mars bank in December.

U.S. district court records say Phillip White and Karen Merrick are charged with bank robbery.

Prosecutors say White robbed the Iowa State Bank in Le Mars on December 12th, taking $16,190 from a bank employee.

Merrick drove a U-Haul van as the getaway vehicle.

Officers managed to flatten the van’s tires after a pursuit and arrest the pair.

Similar state charges against the two suspects have now been dropped in favor of the federal prosecution.

Their next federal hearing is scheduled for February 20th.