IOWA LAWMAKERS CONSIDER FINES FOR SLOW LEFT LANE DRIVERS

Drivers in Iowa who linger too long in the left-hand lane of an interstate or four-lane highway could face a one-hundred-dollar fine under a proposal that has advanced to a House committee.

Representative Gary Worthan of Storm Lake is a truck driver and he often sees motorists driving way below the speed limit in the left-hand lane.

Many trucking companies now install a device on a semi to control the truck’s speed in an effort to save fuel costs and Worthan expects more trucking firms go that route.

Susan Cameron Daeman, a lobbyist for the Iowa State Sheriffs and Deputies Association, says the group backs establishing a new fine for loitering in the left lane.

Representative Jon Thorup of Knoxville is a state trooper and he says a hefty fine might help spread the message that the left lane is for brief use while passing.

Legislators working on the bill may add language to make it clear driving in the left lane on an urban freeway during crowded, rush-hour traffic would be permissible for longer periods of time.

The State of Illinois recently established a 120-dollar fine for motorists who hang out in the left lane.

Radio Iowa

