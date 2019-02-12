EWINGER SENTENCED TO ADDITIONAL PRISON TIME

A former football coach and teacher at Sibley-Ocheydan Middle School in Iowa has been sentenced to prison for sexually abusing a ten-year-old male student there in 2015.

40-year-old Kyle Thomas Ewinger was sentenced to ten years in prison after pleading guilty in Osceola County District Court to Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree.

The judge also sentenced Ewinger to a special sentence committing him into the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for the rest of Ewinger’s life.

The 10-year prison term must be served consecutively to a Nebraska term imposed last April where Ewinger was sentenced to 55 to 85 years in prison for sexually abusing the 9-year-old son of a woman he was dating in 2012 and 2013.

Ewinger will serve a minimum of 35 years in prison in Nebraska prior to being eligible for parole in that state, and then would begin to serve his Iowa sentence if he is granted parole.

Osceola County District Court records in Iowa say the former Sibley-Ocheyedan coach was fired after the district superintendent found him sleeping in his classroom next to the 10-year-old in October 2015.