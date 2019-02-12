BLUFF ST. DUPLEX FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION

Sioux City Fire Rescue is continuing to investigate the cause of a fire that damaged a duplex on the city’s westside Saturday night.

Heavy flames were coming from the first floor of the two-story structure at 123 Bluff Street when firefighters arrived around 11:40pm.

Nobody was in that building but residents from an adjacent structure were evacuated for 4 hours until the fire was brought under control.

Investigators say nobody had been renting the duplex, but the fire was likely set by an unknown person who did not intend to damage the duplex.

The structure was “red-tagged” by Sioux City Inspection Services.