WOODBURY COUNTY POLITICAL PARTIES HOPE TO INCREASE CAUCUS TURNOUT

Woodbury County’s Democratic and Republican parties are joining forces to try and get more people involved in the 2020 Iowa Caucuses.

The local parties are issuing a bipartisan call for local schools and organizations to limit events on Caucus night to make their accessible facilities available to the local political parties.

Woodbury County Republican Party Chair Suzan Stewart issued a statement saying ” We want to be able to use the most accessible of locations, such as schools and community buildings, for our caucuses, which is why we are inviting local organizations and schools to be part of the solution and free up Woodbury calendars for the night of the 2020 Caucuses.”

Woodbury County Democratic Party Chair Jeremy Dumkrieger says “The 2020 Iowa Caucus promises to be one of the most consequential in our lifetime and we’re working hard to make sure it’s transparent, accessible, and successful.

Freeing up schedules, especially for busy working families, will help us achieve that goal.”

Stewart and Dumkrieger will address the Sioux City School Board this (Monday) evening at the board’s bi-weekly meeting.

The 2020 Iowa Caucuses are tentatively set for February 3, 2020.