TWO MILLION DOLLAR WINNING POWERBALL TICKET SOLD IN EASTERN IOWA

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket at a Burlington, Iowa supermarket won a $2 million prize in Saturday’s drawing.

It is Iowa’s second big lottery winner in a month.

The $2 million-winning ticket was purchased at a Hy-Vee and came within one number of having at least a share of Saturday’s $223.6 million jackpot.

The ticket initially matched the first five numbers but missed the Powerball to win a $1 million prize.

Whoever bought the ticket also added the Power Play option to the purchase, which multiplied the prize to $2 million.

Saturday’s winning numbers were: 1-2-3-7-39 and Powerball 25.

No one matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, so the big prize climbs to an estimated $242 million annuity for Wednesday.