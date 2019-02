STAINED GLASS HEART MURAL HONORS MERCY ONE CARDIAC CARE

FEBRUARY IS HEART MONTH AND THIS WEEK IN PARTICULAR IS CARDIAC REHABILITATION WEEK.

THE FAMILY OF ONE OF MERCY ONE’S SIOUXLAND HEART CENTER’S FORMER PATIENTS WANTED TO SHOW THEIR APPRECIATION FOR THE CARDIAC CARE HE RECEIVED WITH A SPECIAL CONTRIBUTION TO THE CENTER.

LAURA STABER AND HER FAMILY PRESENTED A STAINED GLASS HEART MURAL TO THE CENTER IN MEMORY OF HER LATE FATHER, RICHARD RHINEHART, WHO WAS A FORMER CARDIAC PATIENT THERE:

OC…………MORE OF A SOCIAL EVENT. ;19

RHINEHART PASSED AWAY A COUPLE OF YEARS AGO, AND THAT LED STABER TO THINK OF A WAY TO REMEMBER HER FATHER AND ALSO THANK MERCY’S STAFF FOR THEIR CARE TOWARDS HIM:

OC…..LIKED TO GO. ;08

NICK BOGENRIEF OF B AND B GLASS OF HINTON CREATED THE MURAL, WHICH WILL HANG IN A WINDOW OF THE CARDIAC CARE CENTER.

MERCY ONE’S CARDIAC CARE CENTER HAS OVER 100 PATIENTS PER WEEK COME IN FOR EXERCISE AND REHABILITATION.