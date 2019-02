SIOUXLAND UNITED WAY CAMPAIGN RAISES OVER $3.4 MILLION DOLLARS

The United Way of Siouxland has released the total amount of money raised in their 2018-19 Campaign.

The effort chaired by Darin and Diane Daby was able to raise $3,460,000, $20,000 more than last year’s annual campaign.

Last year United Way of Siouxland was able to provide more than 42,000 services through 74 local programs.

The success of this year’s annual campaign ensures that critical programming and community initiatives will be able to move forward with continued success.