IOWA LAWMAKERS CONSIDER ELIMINATING SOME GUN PERMIT REQUIREMENTS

An Iowa senate sub-committee has advanced a bill that would eliminate permit requirements for buying and carrying a pistol or revolver in the state.

Scott Jones, a Virginia-based lobbyist for the National Rifle Association, was in Des Moines to speak at a hearing in the capitol Monday.

Jane Robinette of Urbandale wore a t-shirt to the hearing that the read, “America Needs Gun Safety.”

Jim Hirschberg of Lohrville argued the fee infringes on a constitutional right to protect life and property.

Tim Coonan, a lobbyist for Every Town for Gun Safety, says Iowa gun laws already are among the most permissive in the country.

Two Republicans on a subcommittee voted to make the bill eligible for debate in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The Democrat on the subcommittee said he was concerned about giving Iowans considering suicide, especially veterans, quicker access to guns.

