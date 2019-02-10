MINNESOTA SENATOR KLOBUCHAR WANTS TO BE PRESIDENT

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (KLOH’-buh-shar) of Minnesota became the latest Democrat to announce she is seeking the presidency in 2020.

The three term senator made the announcement before a Minneapolis crowd on Sunday:

She says on Day One of her administration, the U.S. would rejoin the Paris climate accord, the landmark agreement on curbing global warming.

The 58-year-old Klobuchar also says in her first 100 days as president she would reinstate clean power rules and gas mileage standards.

She’s also pledging to put forth “sweeping legislation” to invest in green jobs and infrastructure.

CBS/AP