X’S ADD TRIO OF PITCHERS

The Sioux City Explorers announced today that the club has re-signed LHP Ryan Horstman and signed RHP Ryan Caporice to 2019 American Association contracts.

The Explorers also announced that the club has acquired RHP Ivan Vieitez from the Schaumburg Boomers (Frontier League) in exchange for a player to be named later.

The X’s have signed Vieitez to an American Association contract for the 2019 season.

The 2019 season marks Horstman’s 7th season in professional baseball and Vieitz’s 5th season in professional baseball, while Caporice will be making his professional baseball debut in 2019 with the X’s.

Horstman appeared in 35 games for the X’s last season, owning a 3.06 ERA.

In 32.1 innings pitched, the southpaw allowed only 26 hits while racking up 47 strikeouts.

Horstman had an impressive stretch of 14 consecutive appearances, spanning from June 23rd-July 29th, in which he did not allow a run and surrendered just 5 hits during the span.

Vieitez made a brief stop in the American Association in 2017, making 7 appearances with the St. Paul Saints.

Vieitez pitched last season in the Frontier League with the Schaumburg Boomers where the righty owned an impressive 2.03 ERA in 38 games (all in relief).

Caporice is from Thonotosassa, FL and during his senior season at Jesuit High School, the righty posted a 1.40 ERA and limited opposing hitters to a .062 batting average.

With the signings of Horstman, Vieitez, and Caporice, the Explorers now have 9 players (7 pitchers, 2 position players) signed to 2019 American Association contracts.