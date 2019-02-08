WAYNE STATE INVESTIGATES ALLEGATION OF NUDE VIDEO TAKEN OF STUDENT SHOWERING

Administrators at Wayne State College confirm they are investigating an allegation that a male student took video or photos of a female student as she showered in a campus dormitory.

Director of College Relations Jay Collier has released a statement saying a single alleged incident was reported to the college on January 26th.

The incident is alleged to have happened in Bowen Hall on the Wayne State campus.

Collier says the college determined this was a Title Nine complaint and the Title Nine Coordinator initiated a timely alert to residents of the residence hall and conducted an investigation of the complaint.

The complaint would be classified as gender discrimination under Title Nine.

Collier says the accused was restricted from access to the hall as a part of the process.

He says the investigation is ongoing and that the Wayne Police Department is also conducting an investigation.