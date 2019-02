Every year Clear Lake, Iowa hosts a Winter Dance Party to commemorate the rock and roll legacies of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richardson, who died in a plane crash after performing there on February 3rd of 1959.

Last weekend members of Valens’ family attended the event in Clear Lake and apparently had memorabilia items stolen from them.

Bob Fisher reports:

OC…………S.O.Q. :27