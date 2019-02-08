SEVERAL ENTITIES LOBBY TO OFFER IOWA SPORTS BETTING

Grocers, convenience stores, restaurants, the state’s horsing racing industry and casinos are all trying to convince Iowa lawmakers that they should have a piece of sports betting action.

The debate played out this week in House and Senate committees reviewing bills to make bets on college and professional sports legal in Iowa.

Iowa Lottery vice president Mary Neubauer briefed lawmakers on Delaware’s experience with a sports lottery and sports book operations at casinos.

Doug Beach of Casey’s General Stores says basic bets on games could easily be placed through lottery terminals in convenience stores.

Representatives for Iowa restaurants and grocery stores told legislators there would be an increase in foot traffic in stores in all 99 counties rather than just the 19 state-licensed casinos if their industries get to offer a sports lottery.

Wes Ehrecke, president of the Iowa Gaming Association, representing the state’s commercial casinos, argued against the lottery’s involvement.

Ehrecke argued the casinos are best equipped to manage that risk.

For the past six years Iowa’s horse racing industry has the contract for taking bets in Iowa on the Kentucky Derby and other horse races around the country.

Representatives of the group are asking legislators to give them the only contract to manage sports betting within the state’s borders.

Radio Iowa