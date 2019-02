RIESSEN ENTERS NOT GUILTY PLEA TO WOODBURY COUNTY CHARGES

ONE OF THE SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY AFTER A PURSUIT LAST THURSDAY HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO CHARGES IN WOODBURY COUNTY.

28-YEAR-OLD CHASE RIESSEN WAS ARRESTED IN LE MARS AFTER FLEEING THE WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTIAL TREATMENT FACILITY AND ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING TWO STAFF MEMBERS THERE.

RIESSEN HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO CHARGES OF TWO COUNTS OF ASSAULTING AN OFFICER, ESCAPE FROM CUSTODY, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA AND FURNISHING A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE TO ANOTHER INMATE.

HE WAS A PASSENGER IN A PICK-UP DRIVEN BY ANOTHER ESCAPEE,

GABRIEL VERBESKI, WHO REMAINS IN CUSTODY IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

RIESSEN REMAINS HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $35,000 BOND.