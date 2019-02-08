RICKETTS CALLS PART OF GREEN NEW DEAL “SHOCKINGLY IGNORANT”

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has issued a statement calling part of Democratic New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “Green New Deal” plan shockingly ignorant.

Ocasio-Cortez unveiled the plan Thursday, which includes a proposal that essentially would abolish cattle production.

In a now-deleted FAQ page on Ocasio-Cortez’s website, the document explains that it’s calling for an elimination of greenhouse gas emissions rather than an immediate ban on fossil fuels because, quoting here, “we aren’t sure that we’ll be able to fully get rid of farting cows and airplanes that fast.”

Ricketts says as Governor of the Beef State, this announcement is shockingly ignorant and that Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez’s plan to end cattle production would kill Nebraska’s number one industry, and destroy countless middle class jobs and family businesses.

Other parts of her plan call for breaking up large banks, guaranteeing free pre-school through college education, halting all foreclosures and evictions, phasing out fossil fuels and guaranteeing wages for people who are unwilling to work.