REYNOLDS OPEN TO BANNING CELL PHONE USE BY DRIVERS

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says motorists using a smart phone while they drive are “extremely dangerous” and she’s open to considering legislation to crack down on the behavior.

Current Iowa law bans texting while driving, something Reynolds voted for when she was a member of the Iowa Senate.

A Senate subcommittee this week advanced a bill that would prohibit drivers from even using cell phones unless the device is in “hands-free” mode.

The bill would raise the fine to 100-bucks for drivers caught using a cell phone while behind the wheel.

If the bill under consideration in the senate becomes law, drivers in a serious wreck while on their cell phone would face stiff fines and could have their driver’s licenses suspended.

Reynolds made her comments this (Friday) morning during taping of the “Iowa Press” program which airs tonight on Iowa Public Television.