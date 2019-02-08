NITZ ELECTED TO LOUISIANA SPORTS HALL OF FAME

The former voice of the Sioux City Explorers and long time Louisiana Tech broadcaster Dave Nitz will be inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

Nitz has just been selected for the 2019 Distinguished Service Award in Sports Journalism from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

Nitz is in his 44th season as the radio voice of Louisiana Tech sports, having called nearly 3,000 football, basketball and baseball contests and events for the Bulldogs and Lady Techsters.

He’s also done 36 seasons of minor league baseball, including nine years as the voice of the Sioux City Explorers from 2009-17.

He was on the call for Sioux City when they broke the American Association record for wins in a single season with their 75 wins in 2015.

Nitz will be inducted in the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame on June 8th.