MORE SNOW MEANS INCREASED SPRING FLOOD OUTLOOK FOR AREA

While Sioux City has only had nine inches of snow this winter, areas north and west of here have received a lot more.

The U-S Army Corps of Engineers has had increased flows out of Yankton’s Gavins Point Dam much of the winter, to move excess water out of Missouri River reservoirs to prepare for this year’s runoff.

Hydrologist Kevin Low, with the Missouri Basin River Forecast Center of the National Weather Service, says mountain snowpack is on track.

Low says the February runoff forecast projects a slightly below-average runoff volume for the 2018 season, but in spite of that, there will probably be some flooding on tributaries of the Missouri River this spring.

The first flood forecast of the season will be released later this month.