MONONA COUNTY MURDER TRIAL CONTINUED UNTIL SEPTEMBER

The trial of a Castana, Iowa man charged in the death of his grandmother has been delayed until at least September.

A judge has set Wednesday set September 10th as the new trial starting date for 21-year-old Eliot Stowe in Monona County District Court in Onawa.

Stowe has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

He’s accused of fatally beating 66-year-old Cheryl Stowe at the home they shared in rural Castana.

Her body was found last June 27th about a mile and a half from their home.

Eliot Stowe’s attorney has filed notice to the court that Stowe will use an insanity defense during the trial