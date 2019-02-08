MONONA COUNTY MURDER TRIAL CONTINUED UNTIL SEPTEMBER

The trial of a Castana, Iowa man charged in the death of his grandmother has been delayed until at least September.
A judge has set Wednesday set September 10th as the new trial starting date for 21-year-old Eliot Stowe in Monona County District Court in Onawa.
Stowe has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.
He’s accused of fatally beating 66-year-old Cheryl Stowe at the home they shared in rural Castana.
Her body was found last June 27th about a mile and a half from their home.
Eliot Stowe’s attorney has filed notice to the court that Stowe will use an insanity defense during the trial