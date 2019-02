THE LATEST BLAST OF WINTER HAS RESULTED IN ICY AND SNOW COVERED ROADS AND SEVERAL TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS THURSDAY MORNING.

SIOUX CITY POLICE AND WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTIES HAD RESPONDED TO AT LEAST 20 ACCIDENTS AS OF 9:15AM AND AREA NEBRASKA AUTHORITIES HAD HANDLED SEVERAL MORE.

MOTORISTS ARE REMINDED TO SLOW DOWN, GIVE YOURSELF PLENTY OF SPACE BETWEEN YOU AND OTHER DRIVERS AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO GET TO YOUR DESTINATION.

Photo from IDOT Traffic Camera