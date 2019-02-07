SIOUX CITY TO KEEP NAIA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL FINALS THROUGH 2024

Sioux City basketball fans have received the news they had hopes for Thursday.

The NAIA announced that Sioux City and the Tyson Events Center would continue to host the finals of their National Women’s Basketball Championships for the next several years.

Tournament Co-Director Corey Westra made the announcement:

The new four year extension begins in 2021 after the NAIA Women’s Basketball Divisions I and II merge in the fall of 2020.

Westra says with that merger, the championship format will change:

Morningside and Briar Cliff will also have a path into the regional tournament to qualify for nationals:

Sioux City has hosted the Division II tournament since 1998 and will do so again in 2019 and 2020 leading up to the merger.

There has been no decision on who will host the men’s tournament yet, but the NAIA informed Sioux City that they wanted to hold the tourney’s in separate locations.

The 2019 NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship will take place March 6th-12th at the Tyson Events Center.