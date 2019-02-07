SIOUX CITY MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENTS MAY VISIT JAPAN

Sioux City middle school students are being offered an opportunity to visit our sister city in Japan.

Students and their parents are invited to attend an informational meeting to learn about a student exchange program with Yamanashi City.

The meetings are being held to offer students and families a better understanding of the program.

A group of Sioux City middle school students last visited Yamanashi City in 2015.

Since 2006, Yamanashi City has sent a delegation of middle school students and adults, every other year, to visit Sioux City to experience our culture.

The meetings will take place in the Long Lines Family Recreation Center at 401 Gordon Drive, from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. on February 12th, 13th, or 19th.