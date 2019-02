SHOPKO TO CLOSE TWO MORE AREA STORES

SHOPKO IS CLOSING TWO MORE STORES IN THE TRI-STATE AREA.

THE GREEN BAY WISCONSIN BASED RETAILER ANNOUNCED THURSDAY THAT IT WILL CLOSE STORES IN IDA GROVE AND NORFOLK

THOSE TWO ARE AMONG ANOTHER 139 STORES AROUND THE COUNTRY TO BE SHUTTERED.

A COMPANY STATEMENT SAYS SHOPKO WILL OPERATE 120 STORES GOING FORWARD ALONG WITH 4 OPTICAL LOCATIONS.

THE COMPANY WILL ALSO RELOCATE AROUND 50 OPTICAL CENTERS OUT OF STORES THEY ARE CLOSING TO FREE STANDING LOCATIONS.

SIOUX CITY’S SHOPKO WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN THE MARKETPLACE MALL.