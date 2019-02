NEBRASKA LAWMAKERS WANT TO REMOVE SLAVERY LANGUAGE FROM STATE LAW

NEBRASKA LAWMAKERS HAVE GIVEN FIRST ROUND APPROVAL TO A PROPOSAL THAT WOULD CREATE AN AMENDMENT TO THE STATE’S CONSTITUTION TO ELIMINATE SLAVERY OR INVOLUNTARY SERVITUDE AS A PUNISHMENT FOR CRIME.

THE MEASURE WAS PROPOSED BY STATE SENATOR JUSTIN WAYNE OF OMAHA;

OC……….THE NEBRASKA WAY. ;19

NEBRASKA STOPPED THE PRACTICE OF INVOLUNTARY SERVITUDE IN 1940.

SEVERAL OTHER STATES HAVE PASSED SIMILAR CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS IN RECENT YEARS

STATE SENATORS VOTED 44-0 FOR FIRST ROUND PASSAGE.

Courtesy NET