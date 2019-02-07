JUDGE RULES IN FAVOR OF U. OF IOWA CHRISTIAN GROUP

A federal judge says the University of Iowa was wrong to strip a Christian student group of its registered status after the organization barred a gay student from a leadership position.

U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose granted a permanent injunction banning the university from rejecting the status of the group, Business Leaders in Christ.

Rose says the university unevenly applies its human rights policy by allowing other groups to limit membership based on religious views, race, sex and other protected characteristics.

Business Leaders in Christ said it denied the student’s request because the group requires leaders to affirm a statement of faith rejecting homosexuality.

The university says it plans to follow the court’s decision.