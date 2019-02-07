JAMES DYKSTRA JOINS CINCINNATI REDS ORGANIZATION

SIOUX CITY, IA – The Sioux City Explorers announced today that the Cincinnati Reds have purchased the contract of Explorers RHP James Dykstra. Dykstra will report to spring training with the Reds when pitchers and catchers report next week to earn a spot within the Reds organization for the 2019 season. Dykstra becomes the 5th X’s player from the 2018 season to be purchased by an MLB organization, joining fellow pitchers Tyler Fallwell (Phillies), Parker Markel (Mariners), Ian McKinney (Mariners), and Eric Karch (Twins).

Dykstra was a key part of the Explorer’s starting rotation in 2018, making 19 starts (3rd most on team) after signing with the X’s on April 30 following his release from the Texas Rangers organization. Dykstra finished the 2018 campaign with a 9-4 record, owning a 3.49 ERA in 108.1 innings pitched.

Dykstra began his X’s career with a dominant 6 inning shutout of the Lincoln Saltdogs on May 18, allowing just 4 hits. The hard throwing righty began the season winning his first 5 decisions, and logged at least 6 innings in 15 of his 19 starts, including a team high 13 quality starts. Dykstra also impressed in his two American Association Playoff starts, including helping lead the X’s to a Game 1 victory over the Kansas City T-Bones, tossing 7 innings, allowing just 1 earned run and surrendering just a pair of hits.

Prior to joining the Explorers, Dykstra was drafted three times, including in 2013 when the White Sox made him their 6th round selection out of California State University (San Marcos, CA), becoming the highest baseball player drafted in Cal-State program history. Dykstra spent 4 seasons in the White Sox organization and was named a 2015 Carolina League Mid-Season All-Star. He was then traded to the Texas Rangers in 2016 where he pitched parts of two seasons in their organization, reaching the Triple-A level in 2017 making 21 appearances (13 starts) for the Round Rock Express.

With Dykstra’s signing by the Reds organization, the Sioux City Explorers have now had 19 player’s contracts acquired by an affiliated organization since the completion of the 2015 season; Ryan Kalish – Chicago Cubs, Rob Wort – Boston Red Sox, Patrick Johnson – Pittsburg Pirates, Ryan Court – Boston Red Sox, Noah Perio – Los Angeles Dodgers, Tayler Scott – Milwaukee Brewers, Connor Overton – San Francisco Giants, Lindsey Caughel – Seattle Mariners, Reinier Roibal – Los Angeles Dodgers, Nelson Ward – Seattle Mariners, Kurt Heyer – Miami Marlins, James Needy – Miami Marlins, John Nogowski – St. Louis Cardinals, Kevin McCanna – Arizona Diamondbacks, Tyler Falwell – Philadelphia Phillies, Parker Markel – Seattle Mariners, Ian McKinney – Seattle Mariners, Eric Karch – Minnesota Twins, James Dykstra – Cincinnati Reds.