SIOUX CITY’S CONE PARK HAS BEEN NAMED THE STATE’S MOST OUTSTANDING ATTRACTION IN METRO AREAS BY THE IOWA TOURISM OFFICE AND TRAVEL FEDERATION OF IOWA.

THE PARK KNOWN FOR ITS TUBING HILL AND SKATING RINK RECEIVED THE HONOR THURSDAY AT THE ANNUAL IOWA TOURISM CONFERENCE IN DES MOINES.

AWARDS TO METRO AND RURAL AREAS WERE MADE IN 13 CATEGORIES.

THE DRAGOON TRACE NATURE CENTER IN MOUNT AYR WAS NAMED THE TOP RURAL IOWA ATTRACTION.