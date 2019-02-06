DELAY GRANTED IN CAMARGO-FLORES MURDER TRIAL

A judge has granted another trial delay for a Nebraska resident accused of stabbing to death a woman in Sioux City.

The trial of 21-year-old Melissa Camargo-Flores was scheduled to begin February 19th, but attorneys sought a delay because of the case’s extensive pretrial process.

Woodbury County District Court records say a status conference is set for March 29th, when a new trial date likely will be ordered.

Camargo-Flores has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the Sioux City slaying of 24-year-old Kenia Alvarez-Flores on April 8th of 2018.

Court documents say Camargo-Flores admitted stabbing Alvarez-Flores.

Camargo-Flores told investigators she’d been involved in a relationship with the victim’s boyfriend.

Authorities say the two women were not related.