WARRIOR HOTEL RESTORATION OFFICIALLY UNDERWAY

The effort to remodel and revitalize the downtown Warrior Hotel was officially dedicated with a Tuesday morning ribbon cutting.

Work has been underway the past month on the $73 million project to restore the once elegant structure in Sioux City as a 148-room Marriott Autograph Hotel.

The Warrior, located at 6th and Nebraska Streets, was built in 1930 but closed in 1976.

Developer Lew Weinberg and real estate company Restoration St. Louis are working to restore the building.

Weinberg says when the Warrior is restored, it will be one of the premier attractions of the downtown;

Amy and Amrit Gill own Restoration St. Louis.

Amy says they are researching the hotel’s Art Deco design, with the goal of depicting some of the building’s original style in some areas while also adding modern amenities such as a second-floor full-service restaurant, a luxurious spa and wellness center, a signature ballroom featuring a terrace and an art deco-themed bowling area and lounge.

The adjacent Davidson Building, built in 1913, is also being remodeled, and the two sites are slated to be turned into a hotel, luxury apartments and retail spaces.

Mayor Bob Scott says the Warrior is part of a major resurgence in Sioux City’s downtown area:

Funding for the renovation project is supported by nearly $18 million in assistance approved by the Iowa Department of Economic Development, including $16.5 million in State Historic Tax Credits and $5 million in the form of loans and grants from the City of Sioux City.

Work on the project is expected to be completed by the early fall of 2020.

