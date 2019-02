Spectra, the private managing company of Sioux City’s Tyson Events Center, and Orpheum Theatre, has appointed a new general manager for the facilities.

Tim Savona begins those duties on February 25th.

Savona started his career with Spectra in 2009 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.

Most recently he was the General Manager with Spectra at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho.