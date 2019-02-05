SIOUX CITY TO END PARKING METER CASH KEYS

Sioux City is ending its practice of offering parking customers a parking meter cash key to pay at a meter.

The city says cash keys are no longer available and their receptacles in the meters are also discontinued.

The software to load cash keys is aged and has outlived its life expectancy so effective immediately, cash keys will no longer be filled.

Anyone with a cash key that is not worn out and it is able to be read on the software should be turned in for a refund of any money left on it.

You may bring your cash key to the Customer Service Desk on the 1st floor of City Hall.

Parking meters can still be paid with quarters, dimes, and nickels.