IOWA LAWMAKERS SET PUBLIC SCHOOL FUNDING LEVEL

Governor Kim Reynolds and key Republicans in the legislature met Monday and settled on a “per pupil” spending level for the 2019/2020 school year.

They’ve agreed to boost general state support of public K-through-12 schools by 2.06 percent, slightly less than what Governor Reynolds recommended last month.

Senate Republican Leader Jack Whitver of Ankeny says the deal includes more money to offset transportation costs and address inequities in the state funding formula — for a total package of nearly 90 million more dollars to public schools.

Last year, the Republicans at the statehouse approved a one percent hike in per pupil state funding for the current school year.

The previous year, the increase was one-point-one percent.

Legislative leaders expect that general school spending level for next year to gain final approval in the House and Senate next week.