A fire Monday night caused major damage to a Correctionville, Iowa business.

Fire crews found flames coming from Sioux Valley Automotive at 307 Sioux Avenue, in Correctionville when they arrived at the scene around 8:30pm Monday.

Crews from Anthon, Cushing, Washta, Pierson, Moville and Healey Werks fought the fire until midnight to get it under control.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Photo courtesy KMEG