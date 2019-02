FEDERAL CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT FILED AGAINST BIG OX ENERGY

TWO SOUTH SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS HAVE INITIATED A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST BIG OX ENERGY IN FEDERAL COURT.

GARY JOHNSON AND SARAH BLUM CONTEND THAT EMISSIONS FROM BIG OX ENERGY ARE NOXIOUS ODORS THAT HAVE DAMAGED PROPERTY.

THE LAWSUIT ASKS FOR COMPENSATORY AND PUNITIVE DAMAGES AS WELL AS INJUNCTIVE RELIEF.

THE LAWSUIT SAYS THERE ARE MORE THAN 100 MEMBERS OF THE CLASS ACTION FROM SOUTH SIOUX CITY AND DAKOTA CITY AND THAT DAMAGES WOULD EXCEED FIVE MILLION DOLLARS.

OVER 2000 RESIDENTS LIVE WITHIN TWO MILES OF THE BIG OX PLANT.

INDIVIDUAL LAWSUITS FILED BY RESIDENTS DISPLACED FROM THEIR HOMES IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY DURING THE FALL OF 2016 ARE STILL PENDING IN COURT.